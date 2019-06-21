This is how much it costs to get married in Northern Ireland

Weddings can be an expensive occasion - but the price can vary depending on where you choose to get wed. This is how much it costs if you opt to get married in Northern Ireland.

Cheapest region to get married in UK

New research analysed data from 16 sectors across the wedding industry, including wedding hair stylists, wedding planners, ceremony and reception venues and catering, to reveal the cheapest and most expensive regions in the UK to get married in.

Wales topped the list as the cheapest region for weddings, with an average total spend of £11,926.

The East of England ranked second in the list, with an average total spend of £12,625

and Yorkshire and Humber claimed the third cheapest with an average spend of £13,651.

The most expensive area in the UK to hold a wedding is the East Midlands, with a total spend of £22,180.

Northern Ireland was found to be the fourth cheapest place to get married, with an average total cost of £13,772.

Regions in order of cheapest to most expensive, with the average total price:

1. Wales - £11,926

2. East of England - £12,625

3. Yorkshire and Humber - £13,651

4. Northern Ireland - £13,772

5. South East - £13,821

6. North West - £13,957

7. Scotland - £15,522

8. South West - £16,600

9. North East - £17,010

10. London - £17,480

11. West Midlands - £18,866

12. East Midlands - £22,180

The research, carried out by Bark.com also found that the highest supplier cost of a wedding in the UK is the catering, which costs on average £6,567.

The average cost of a venue was found to be £1,950 and music bands at £1,000.

The cheapest service is hairstyling, which only costs £160 on average.