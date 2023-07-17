This is what happened at Dalfest 2023 when The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor wowed crowds in spite of the downpours

The weather might have been off-tune over the weekend but crowds who paid to see The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting For Girls, KT Tunstall and much more certainly were not.