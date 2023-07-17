News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

This is what happened at Dalfest 2023 when The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor wowed crowds in spite of the downpours

The weather might have been off-tune over the weekend but crowds who paid to see The Vamps, Sam Ryder, Blue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting For Girls, KT Tunstall and much more certainly were not.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

Other activities for the sold out event included the Diaper Derby, Husband Calling Championships and the return of the UK’s biggest family friendly rave, Raver Tots.

Crowds watch The Florentines perform at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim

1. unnamed (6).jpg

Crowds watch The Florentines perform at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim Photo: PAUL FAITH

Photo Sales
People enjoy KT Tunstall at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim

2.

People enjoy KT Tunstall at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim Photo: PAUL FAITH

Photo Sales
Dalfest, at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim,the two day music festival starts today with headline Acts the Vamps and Sam Ryder amongst others performing over the weekend

3.

Dalfest, at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim,the two day music festival starts today with headline Acts the Vamps and Sam Ryder amongst others performing over the weekend Photo: PAUL FAITH

Photo Sales
People enjoy KT Tunstall at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim

4.

People enjoy KT Tunstall at Glenarm Castle in Co Antrim Photo: PAUL FAITH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:KT Tunstall