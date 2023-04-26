This is what happened when The Princess Royal Anne officially reopens a WW1 ship the HMS Caroline in Belfast

The Princess Royal Anne officially reopened a WW1 ship the HMS Caroline in Belfast, earlier this week.
The Princess Royal officially reopened the First World War ship in Belfast that has been newly restored after a three-year closure due to the pandemic.
HMS Caroline is the only survivor of the 1916 Battle of Jutland and has been a feature of Belfast’s waterfront since 1924.
The Princess Royal attends the reopening of HMS Caroline and the Pumphouse at Alexandra Dock, in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast, following an extended period of closure due to the covid pandemic. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney
