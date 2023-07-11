Here we have even more images of July 12 parades around Northern Ireland.
Today we are featuring parades on the Shankill Road and other places.
1.
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Cheering on the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast 2020 Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
2.
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Jim Taggart sports a Union Jack hat and tie as he watches the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfas Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
3.
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: A poppy wreath is laid at the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band's war memorial Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON
4.
Pride of the Shankill Flute Band Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios