This is what July 12 parades looked like on the Shankill Road and in many other places

Here we have even more images of July 12 parades around Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST

Today we are featuring parades on the Shankill Road and other places.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Cheering on the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast 2020

1.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Cheering on the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band as they parade around the streets in the Shankill area of Belfast 2020 Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Jim Taggart sports a Union Jack hat and tie as he watches the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfas

2.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: Jim Taggart sports a Union Jack hat and tie as he watches the bands parade on the Shankill Road, Belfas Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: A poppy wreath is laid at the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band's war memorial

3.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 13/7/2020: A poppy wreath is laid at the Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band's war memorial Photo: STEPHEN DAVISON

Pride of the Shankill Flute Band

4.

Pride of the Shankill Flute Band Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Related topics:Northern Ireland