This is what people went through for Special Olympics Ireland - 15 images

This is what people went through over the weekend in support of Special Olympics Ireland.
The Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today, in its second year, is a partnership between The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and the PSNI in support of Special Olympics Ireland.
1. 04/12/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA REPRO FREE.. Superintendent Kelly Moore pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today, this will be the second year of what hopes to be a new tradition for East Strand Beach in Portrush and a partnership between The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and the PSNI in support of Special Olympics Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Photo: McAuley multimedia
