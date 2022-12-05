News you can trust since 1737
Pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today upport of Special Olympics Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

This is what people went through for Special Olympics Ireland - 15 images

This is what people went through over the weekend in support of Special Olympics Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
11 minutes ago

The Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today, in its second year, is a partnership between The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and the PSNI in support of Special Olympics Ireland.

1. 04/12/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA REPRO FREE.. Superintendent Kelly Moore pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today, this will be the second year of what hopes to be a new tradition for East Strand Beach in Portrush and a partnership between The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and the PSNI in support of Special Olympics Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

04/12/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA - Superintendent Kelly Moore pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today

Photo: McAuley multimedia

2.

Pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush toda

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

3.

Pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

4.

Pictured at the Polar Plunge at East Strand in Portrush today

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

