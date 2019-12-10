This is what the weather will be like in NI on Christmas Day 2019

It seems that if you really, really want a white Christmas, you are going to be disappointed in NI.

According to the Met Office Christmas Day is likely to be "quite wet but not cold enough for any significant snow".

Grahame Madge added: "But it could be too warn for snow during that period.

"We are looking for any potential for maybe snow over the Highlands of Scotland.

"So the prospect of snow for anyone other than in the Scottish mountains is looking increasingly less unlikely.

"But everything changes - that is what happens, so keep watching the weather forecast."