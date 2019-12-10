This is what the weather will be on December 12 - election day

Rain and high winds are set to mark election day on December 12 - so having your brolly is a must.

Grahame Madge, a senior press officer for the Met Office said: "Election day will have a dry start, but rain will start to encroach in the morning time.

"By midday there will be rain across NI - apart from on northern most coast.

"Temperatures will be a maximum of around 6-7 degrees celsius. However the overnight temperatures will have been around -1 degrees.

"Friday's temperatures will be similar to Thursday - and possibly a little cooler.

"There will be quite unsettled conditions - even getting stormier - throughout the weekend.

Election day

"We are watching a low pressure system bringing quite strong winds across NI on Saturday.

"We have no intention to name that at the moment."

"