It will take place around 10am when the moon begins to pass between the sun and the earth.

It will peak between 10.50 am and 11am and end about 11.45am – with times varying depending on your location.

According to the Irish Astronomical Association ‘everyone in Ireland will be able to see this event, on Tuesday morning, if the sky is clear’.

In a statement they say that a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly, or almost directly, between the Sun and the Earth.

It’s a partial eclipse whenever the alignment is not exact, and we can still see part of the Sun not covered by the Moon.

The eclipse will be greater towards the North East of the island of Ireland.

In Belfast the time of maximum eclipse is 10.53am – Ballycastle will see a maximum eclipse at 10.52am, Londonderry will enjoy the same at

Advertisement Hide Ad

10.51am, Dublin will see maximum exposure at 10.52am, Cork at 10.50am, Limerick at 10.50am and Galway at 10.50am.

Astronomers also warn the public to exercise safe viewing as “like anything involving observing the Sun, eye safety is paramount”.

" You should NEVER look directly at the Sun, and especially not with any sort of optical instrument, or you will seriously damage your eyes, with possible permanent blindness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the BBC, up to 25% of the sun's diameter will be covered at the peak, making the sun appear crescent shaped.

David Moore from Astronomy Ireland said: "The next partial eclipse in Ireland wont happen until April 2024, but it won't be as good as this one.”

A partial eclipse of the sun is the best that many of us can expect to see in this part of the world in a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last time a total eclipse occurred over Ireland was in 1724 and the next won't happen until September 2090", added David.

According to a spokesman, even if the weather is not great “you can see the eclipse from roughly two hours” and it may only be seen “through a break in the clouds”.

Solar Eclipse of 2020, Pune, Maharashtra, India

Tomorrow, according to the Met Office will be “a bright and mostly dry day with some sunshine at times, though a few light showers are possible over the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cloud thickening, with some rain later in the evening. Maximum temperature 15 °C”.

Read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partial eclipse of moon