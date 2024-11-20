This is your chance to see Royal Style in the Making in Northern Ireland - a fashion exhibition celebrating royal couture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step into the world of royal couture this spring with Royal Style in the Making, an exclusive exhibition opening at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens from 15 March 2025 to 4 January 2026.

The exhibition offers an intimate glimpse into the working relationship between fashion designer and royal client, this exhibition will showcase the artistry and craftsmanship behind some of the most famous garments in royal history.

Originally shown at Kensington Palace in 2021, this abridged version of Royal Style in the Making is Historic Royal Palaces’ first royal fashion exhibition at Hillsborough Castle.

It will reveal the creative process and craftsmanship behind clothing destined for the world stage while exploring how fashion shaped the style and image of the monarchy throughout the twentieth century.

Charlotte Gamper (Historic Royal Palaces Senior Textiles Treatment Conservator) arranging an 18th Century-style ballgown for display (action shot). Designed by Oliver Messel (1904-78) and worn by Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon to a Georgian-themed charity costume ball at the Mansion House, July 1964. The dress is silk, brocade and lace, with wire, beading and cord decoration.

Highlights include three spectacular garments created for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother:

A salmon-pink silk chiffon dress with small gold rectangles and bat-wing sleeves, worn by Queen Elizabeth II to a film premiere in 1979 and created by her royal dressmaker, Hardy Amies.

An eighteenth-century-style blue and gold ballgown designed by Oliver Messel and worn by Princess Margaret to a charity ball at London’s Mansion House in July 1964.

An elegant floor-length calico toile accented with gold detailing, crafted by Elizabeth Handley-Seymour for the coronation of George VI and Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) on 12th May 1937 at Westminster Abbey.

And in addition to these showstopping gowns, visitors will have the rare opportunity to see original sketches, fabric swatches and embroidery samples from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection – a treasure trove of over 10,000 items of dress and design history cared for by Historic Royal Palaces.

The exhibition also features a specially commissioned film that delves into the creative collaboration between each designer and their royal client.

Full length view of the toile for the 1937 silk satin coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother; consort of King George VI. Showing the gold painted design for embroidery. This is a rare surviving toile, created by court designer Madam Handley-Seymour, a favoured couturier of the dowager Queen Mary. The toile is a cotton calico full-size working pattern of the completed coronation gown. It features the design for intricate embroidery work, representing emblems of the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, hand-painted onto it.

This includes sketches by celebrated British designer David Sassoon for Diana, Princess of Wales, and Norman Hartnell’s meticulously kept drawings and personal correspondence with Queen Elizabeth II, documenting his close working relationship with the newlywed Princess, having designed her wedding dress in 1947.

Claudia Acott Williams, Curator at Historic Royal Palaces, says: “Royal Style in The Making” offers a rare insight into the creative partnerships that have defined British royal fashion.

"This exhibition not only celebrates the artistry and ingenuity of five extraordinary designers, but it also examines the unique and exacting requirements of dressing royalty that reveals the close personal relationships between designer and royal client.