This snow scene was the view for some NI motorists this morning as they drove to work - as freezing temperatures forecast

This snowy image was taken this morning by a motorist driving along the Glenshane Pass.

A Tweet just issued by @TrafficwatchNI said: "Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice on roads. The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling".

Meanwhile according to the Met Office today there will be "scattered blustery showers, these most frequent in the west and towards the North Coast, with some sunny spells in between the showers".

The Met Office forecast adds it will feel "cold in fresh to strong westerly winds" with a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

Tonight, according to the Met Office will see showers "mostly dying out to leave a dry night with clear periods".

"A cold night with a touch of frost in rural spots," adds the Met Office. "It will become cloudy again later tonight. Minimum temperature 0 °C."