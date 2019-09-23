Thomas Cook announces it ceases trading - NI holidaymakers left in limbo

Thomas Cook has announced it has ceased trading, putting thousands of jobs at risk and leaving holidaymakers in limbo.

The 178-year-old tour operator "ceased trading with immediate effect" at 2am today putting 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide.

Northern Ireland holidaymakers are among 150,000 people who must be brought home in what has been described as the biggest ever peacetime repatriation.

In a statement on Belfast International Airport Facebook page this morning says: "It is with great regret that we have been notified that Thomas Cook Group has ceased trading.

"We are working closely with the UK Civil Aviation Authority to support the effort to repatriate passengers back to the UK.

"Passengers due to travel with Thomas Cook are advised not to come to the Airport as there will be no more Thomas Cook flights from the UK.

"Anyone booked to travel with Thomas Cook should visit thomascook.caa.co.uk or call 0300 303 2800 from within the UK or +44 1753 330330 from overseas."