Thought for the week: Listening to Godly people with a track record of true insight

​Rev Dr Norman Hamilton OBE, Presbyterian Church

​My favourite part is a section in the middle where there are hundreds of proverbs – short sayings that capture so much wisdom and give great advice for everyday living.

How’s about this example: 'Become wise by walking with the wise'. If your life is anything like mine, you are finding yourself bombarded almost every day with opinions, prejudices, and experts seeking to influence you with their comments or analysis; and, of course, fake news won’t be far away.

You will probably have been targeted by scammers, and have had social media offering you great deals on almost anything you could possibly want. Nor will you have been able to escape happy ads encouraging you to join the winners on a competition or gambling website, or be with the in-crowd as you drink a beverage.

The constant message is ‘Join in’ or ‘Join us’. If you don’t, there is a clear message that you will be missing out on something really good. But the other half of the proverb deals with that pressure too. It carries a warning that is very explicit: 'Hang out with fools and watch your life fall to pieces'.

Who I let influence me is one of the biggest decisions I regularly make. And it means that as far as possible, I will be on constant alert for scammers coming for me via my phone or computer. And I will not simply take on board what everyday experts say, nor pay much attention to loud opinionated pundits. For I need bucket loads of understanding and insight to make this day – indeed any day – worth living. I much prefer to listen carefully to godly people I know and trust who have a track record of insight, good judgement and consistent actions.

As often as possible, I will try to follow the example of the people called Bereans who lived about AD 50 in the Greek city of Berea, in the time of the Apostle Paul. These people, mentioned in Acts 17, are best known for searching and studying the Bible for themselves and not merely accepting what they were taught. They knew where wisdom and truth lay, and went to considerable lengths to tap into it.

