Thought for the week: Prepare for the prospect of dying without fear

​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​In responding to the request she asked: “Is the man a Christian?” “Yes”, was the reply, “he is a very sincere and earnest Christian, a man who lives in the fear of God; but why do you ask?” This was her answer. “I was the nurse who attended Voltaire the Atheist in his last illness, and not for all the wealth in Europe would I want to see another Infidel die”. Voltaire had died in terror and with screams of horror.

Such was the awful death of one who denied the Bible, sneered at the Gospel, and rejected the Lord Jesus as his Saviour. The fear of death is something that is very real. Death is sometimes described as: ‘The king of Terrors and the Terror of

Kings’. The mere thought of it causes many to shudder with the deepest fear.

Maybe you are one of those people who is afraid of dying? If you are not saved and cannot say that it is well with your soul, then you do well to be afraid of dying. Because if you die in that spiritual condition, then you will go out to a lost eternity.

But we want you to know that you can be delivered from the fear of dying. In the book of Hebrews, we are told that Jesus Christ is able to, “deliver those who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage” (Hebrews 2:15).

Many people get into terrible bondage because of the fear of death, and as a result they won’t go to certain places or do certain things. But we want you to understand that you need not have such fear or be in such bondage. Because if your faith is in Christ alone for Salvation, then you will be set free from the fear of dying, and you will be able to say with the Psalmist: “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil” (Psalm 23:4).

When a saved person comes to face the last great enemy of death they do so calmly, and with assurance. They do not die horrified or perplexed, in terror and dread of what they are facing or where they are going. Because they know their sins are forgiven and they are going to Heaven for all eternity.