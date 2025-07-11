Thought for the week: Remembering significant historical dates, and our personal salvation

​Rev David McMillan, Free Presbyterian Church

​But the question is often asked, why do we celebrate the victory of the Battle of the Boyne on July,12 if was fought on July 1?

One reason is because in 1752 Great Britain started to use the Gregorian Calendar. It was named after Pope Gregory 13th, who had arranged the new Calendar. Many countries in Europe had already adopted it, but most Protestant nations had opposed its introduction. However, in September 1752 Britain also adopted the Gregorian Calendar. But in order to bring the British Calendar into line with the rest of Europe, eleven days were skipped out of that year.

The nation went to bed on September 2, but when they got up the next morning it was on September 14! As you can imagine many people were not happy with the change, and a campaign was launched to, "give us back our eleven days!"

One result of adopting the new calendar was that many well-known dates were changed. The start of the new tax year moved from March 25 to April 5, and then later again to April 6. Also, the celebration of the Battle of the Boyne moved eleven days to July 12.

The other reason why the celebration of the victory of the Battle of the Boyne is held on July 12 is because of the Battle of Aughrim. The battle of the Boyne was a very significant victory during the Williamite wars in Ireland, but it did not end the conflict between the Williamite and Jacobite armies. The fighting carried on for another twelve months, until William’s army won the decisive battle near the village of Aughrim in Co Galway, and that was on July 12, 1691.

As we have considered some historical details today regarding the date that King William’s great deliverance took place, let me ask you do you have a date when you were delivered from your sins, and saved by God’s grace? It is possible that you may not remember the exact date when you were born again, but was there a day in your life when you were converted?