Thought for the Week: Trust and obedience is crucial to divine initiative of grace and love

Rev Arthur Clarke

​Northcliffe House in London's Fleet Street is testimony to the high regard the Press in the Edwardian era had for Alfred Harmsworth (Lord Northcliffe), the founder of the Daily Mail newspaper.

​Northcliffe's great mantra, regularly drummed into his journalistic mindset was: “Every person has a story. Now get that story and share it with the world.”

Once on a bonding session in the north of Scotland with young journalists, Harmsworth recited his piece. Defensively, a young reporter said: “Do you suppose that man on those rocks over there has a story.” Harmsworth replied: “Let's ask him.” And they did, the man quietly told his story.

“A few years ago on a moonlit night I was out checking up on my cattle and I could see a ship off the horizon. Just then I heard a powerful bang and the ship went on fire and before morning it had sunk below the horizon. I learned later that Lord Kitchener (the great British First World war leader) was among those lost. I suppose that's my story.”

Northcliffe simply said: “I rest my case.” Every person has a story and certainly every Christian has one too and it is a narrative of grace.

St Paul, in the New Testament, told his story in these words: “I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance. The grace of our Lord poured out abundantly, along with faith and love.” (First Timothy 1, verses 13-14).

These great words, grace, faith and love are central to all testimonies of believers. All the elements of the encounter between the Saviour and the trusting soul are encapsulated in that story. The first approach is that of Jesus inquiring: “Why do you persecute Me?” Then Saul (Paul) responds: “Who are You?” The Master then says: “I am Jesus!”

