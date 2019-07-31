Time to nominate your local heroes

Retailer SuperValu is encouraging people to nominate their local heroes, as it launches its search to find Northern Ireland’s most inspirational individuals.

Returning for the third year, the SuperValu SuperStars initiative recognises and celebrates the real-life superstars who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a positive impact within their local communities.

This year’s five award categories include: Young SuperStar, Fundraising SuperStar, Unsung SuperStar, Community Group SuperStar and Social Enterprise SuperStar, with the overall SuperValu Superstar 2019 being selected from the category winners.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Titanic Hotel on November 21.

For more information or to make a nomination log on to www.supervalu.co.uk