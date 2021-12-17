Titanic centre to be  new hub for vaccines

Health chiefs are hoping that 4,000 vaccines a day will be delivered at the site.

It will offer the booster jab as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid-19 vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, said the facility would be open to residents from across Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed plans to transform TEC Belfast in the historic Titanic Quarter into Northern Ireland's latest mass vaccination centre.

“It is a mammoth task, we’re sitting with an empty building at the minute and we’re hoping to open as soon as possible,” she said.

“There are a lot of logistics around it, we need to get the equipment in, we need to get our pharmacy stations sorted and we have our rosters already open for our staff. We will open as soon as we can early next week.”

Ms Daly explained that they would be able to get a larger number of people through the centre than they could at a hospital site.

“We also have excellent car parking here, we’ve got good public transport links, so that’s the benefits of being on a larger site – more people in a better location,” she said.

Ms Daly urged people to come forward for the vaccine.

“Obviously it’s extremely important that we get the boosters, we know that the omicron variant is very transmissible and the booster is going to help people not become as ill,” she said.

“But we will be able to offer first and second doses as well, so anybody who hasn’t had their first dose yet, please come forward, we’re here and we can give you your first dose of Pfizer or your second dose.

“This is a regional response, so while the South Eastern Trust are opening this mass centre here at Titanic Exhibition Centre, every trust across the region is opening larger centres, GPs are rolling out their programme, they’re going to open to all age groups as well as of course we have our community pharmacy colleagues.

“As we did in the SSE Arena, anybody who wants to have their booster vaccine, or first or second dose, please turn up. There will be walk-ins and there will be opportunity to book appointments as well.”