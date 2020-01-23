Tom Jones to play live in Belfast - as he marks 80th birthday

Sir Tom Jones
Sir Tom Jones is set to play in Belfast this summer.

It has been confirmed that Sir Tom Jones will make a return to Ireland to play Live At Botanic Gardens, Belfast on 31 May.

He will also play Live At The Marquee, Cork on 2 June 2020.

Tickets on sale Thursday 30 January at 9am from all usual outlets.

Sir Thomas John Woodward OBE (born 7 June 1940), known professionally as Tom Jones, is a Welsh singer.

His career began with a string of top-ten hits in the mid-1960s.

He has toured regularly, with appearances in Las Vegas (1967–2011), and has had several career comebacks, such as his high-profile coaching role on the television talent show The Voice UK.

His powerful voice has been described as a "full-throated, robust baritone".