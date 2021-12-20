Tommy Bowe, Nathan Carter and Marissa Callaghan team up with TV star Gerry Kelly to support Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust this Christmas
Three top sport and music stars have become ambassadors for a charity that sends children with serious and life-limiting conditions to Lapland to meet Santa Clause.
Former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions rugby ace Tommy Bowe, Ireland’s number one country-singing star Nathan Carter, and the captain of the Northern Ireland women’s football team Marissa Callaghan have all signed up to support the charity — the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).
They join the charity trust’s existing president, television broadcaster Gerry Kelly, to make a quartet of famous faces hoping to use their star power to help make the children’s dreams of meeting the real Santa Clause come true.
But, like last year, the pandemic means Santa Clause will be coming to visit the children in the safety of their own homes rather than the other way around.
Last year, rather than the usual annual Lapland trip with 100 local children with life threatening or life limiting conditions, the charity put together a new experience — including a detailed personal letter from Santa, a video from the man himself from his grotto in Lapland, a visit from Santa and his elves as well as a gift to the value of £200.
The programme is also being expanded to include more children. Rather than the 100 children being nominated by paediatric departments and hospitals, it will also include children who attend the NI Children’s Hospice.
The campaign also sees siblings of those affected by illness and/or disability receive smaller gifts.
Rugby star Tommy Bowe, who has forged a new career as a broadcaster and presenter since his playing days came to an end, said he was “lucky” to be in a position to help out by delivering gifts last year.
“As soon as I heard about the work of the NI Children to Lapland Trust, I was blown away and was delighted to be asked to get involved,” he said.
“Last year, I was lucky enough to deliver some toys and to see the joy on the faces of the young people was a really humbling experience.”
Country singer Nathan Carter said: “I hope that my profile can help to spread the word of that incredible work to people who maybe aren’t aware of all that they do.”
Football star Marissa Callaghan said: “In May of this year, Josh Eastwood from Donaghadee ran a marathon every day to raise funds for the NI Children to Lapland Trust and Cancer Research.
“I was asked to run with him one day for some moral support and that’s when I first learned about the work the charity does and met the people involved. After that I just wanted to do more for what is a very special charity and I am really looking forward to helping deliver some presents.”