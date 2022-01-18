The islands of Tonga were rocked by the volcanic eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday.

The eruption caused towering ash clouds and triggered tsunami waves that caused water levels to rise across the coastline of Peru and the Pacific Coast of North America.

But where exactly is Tonga located, and what do we know so far about the eruption and its impact - here's everything you need to know.

An aerial view of Tonga after the volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 17.

Where is Tonga?

Tonga is located 2,000 miles east of Brisbane, Australia.

The Pacific nation is made up of 176 islands in the Pacific Ocean and are set over an 270,000 square mile area.

Known as The Kingdom of Tonga, the islands are famous for their picturesque beaches and they are dubbed, 'The Friendly Islands.'

Tonga's capital Nuku’alofa, is based on the island of Tongatapu and is home to the country’s largest city.

When speaking about the disaster, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden, confirmed the city has suffered “significant” damage.

What happened to Tonga?

On Saturday, January 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano which is based underwater 40 miles north of Tonga's capital city, Nukuʻalofa erupted.

The volcano eruption has caused destruction across smaller outlaying islands, destroying homes and triggering a tsunami which led to flooding in Tonga and tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean, including Peru and North America.

There has also been significant ash fall, which the government of Tonga have said has been hampering aid efforts.

How many people live in Tonga?

Although Tonga is made up of 176 islands, only 36 of these are inhabited,

In 2020 Tonga's population stood at approximately 105,697 people, with almost two-thirds of this, living in the main island Tongatapu.

What have Tonga officials said?

On Tuesday, January 18, the government issued a statement, confirming that three people had died in the disaster, including a British national and calling the eruption an 'unprecedented disaster'.

Aid is on the way to the worst affected areas, however, there is concern regarding bringing in much needed aid and Covid-19, as Tonga is one of the only countries in the world that is currently Covid free.