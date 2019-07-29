Top businessman Brian Conlon dies

One of Northern Ireland’s most successful businessmen has died aged 53.

Brian Conlon was founder and chief executive of the Newry-based financial technology company First Derivatives.

Mr Conlon (pictured) formerly worked with accountancy and investment banking firms before founding his hugely successful business in 1996.

Newry and Armagh Assembly member Conor Murphy said: “I engaged with Brian on numerous occasions and always found him to be hugely committed to the Newry area and region.

“Brian Conlon and his partners have grown First Derivatives from a small local company into a globally renowned company, over those years they have given many young people from the area and across Ireland opportunities to gain employment and to travel the world.”