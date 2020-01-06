Top NI fighters start fundraising drive to help with funeral costs for families of tragic young Belfast boxers

Some of Northern Ireland’s top boxers have rallied behind the families of two young boys who died in separate incidents in Belfast in recent days.

Eoin Hamill, 13 – a talented prospect with the Gleann Amateur Boxing Club – was killed while cycling in the Springfield Road area on Friday afternoon.

Eoin’s death came less than 24 hours after another young boxer was found dead at his home in the New Lodge Road area.

Cillian Draine, 11, was a highly-regarded member of the Star Amateur Boxing Club.

In an effort to ensure the Hamill family has no concerns over funeral expenses, local hero Michael Conlan is auctioning off a pair of his boxing shorts, while his fellow professional fighter Padraig McCrory has donated his 2018 ‘Knockout of the Year’ glove to help the Draine family.

Former world champion Carl Frampton has sent his condolences to the Hamill family. He later tweeted: “Just hearing of the passing of another young boxer from Belfast, Cillian Draine. I plead with anyone who is struggling to remember that it’s always good to talk. Thoughts with his family and friends. RIP.”

A picture of young boxer Eoin Hamill released by his family

Eoin Hamill was a pupil at the Coláiste Feirste school. He died after being struck by a car around 4.30pm on Friday.

Principal Michael Mac Giolla Ghunna described the Year 9 pupil as “talented boxer” who had a “great heart,” while the Star club said Cillian Draine was as a “vibrant and eager young boy” who loved boxing.

The Coláiste Feirste school was open on Sunday afternoon for any pupils who wanted to come together to remember Eoin and share their feelings.

Principal Mr Mac Giolla Ghunna said Eoin was “a very talented boxer, he had a great heart,” and a very popular pupil in the school who will be missed by the entire community.

The scene of the collision that claimed the life of Eoin Hamill on Belfast's Springfield Road. A man arrested has been released pending further inquiries

“We’re all completely shocked that we have lost him and we want to extend our deepest sympathies to Eoin’s family,” he told the Belfast Live website.

Mr Mac Giolla Ghunna added: “It’s going to be very difficult for the children to come to terms with it but we will have support in place.”

Gleann ABC described Eoin as a “lovely young kid”.

The club said: “Instead of wishing him all the best for his next fight or shouting at him to keep them hands up or cheering him onto a victory, we will be saying a very sad and truly heartbroken goodbye to one of our own.”

The statement added: “You will be sorely missed and you were always loved by us.”

A man arrested by police immediately following the fatal collision has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A PSNI spokesman said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1302 of 03/01/20.”

In a Twitter message following news of the tragedy, boxer Michael Conlan said: “I’m going to auction these fight shorts to raise funds for the McCullough/Hamill family to help with funeral cost at this very sad time.

“I’ll run the auction across all my social platforms to Friday 10th of January. Starting bid is already at £250. #RIPEoin.”

In a Facebook post, the Star boxing club paid tribute to Cillian Draine as a “vibrant and eager young boy” who loved boxing.

The message reads: “It’s with an unbelievably broken heart that we on Thursday evening learned of the sudden and tragic death of our young boxer Cillian Draine.

“Cillian was a happy, vibrant, eager and passionate young boy who loved boxing and training. He, along with his brother Fiontan from joining the club slotted into the Star family right away.”

The statement goes on to say: “Cillian wasn’t just boxer to all his friends and coaches but a cherished friend who will be so deeply missed by us all at the club. Words can’t comprehend how we are feeling at this time, a huge void will be left in the Star.

“We want to take this time to send our love and condolences to his mother Mary, father Mick and brothers Michael and Fiontan and the entire family circle. No words we can say will ever make this easier but please know we are here whenever needed.”

Cillian’s funeral service will take place tomorrow at St Therese of Lisieux Church, 71 Somerton Road, Belfast.