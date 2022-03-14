Top Orangeman George Chittick dies after ‘long battle against illness’

He was the former Belfast Grand Master, until passing the torch to Spencer Beattie in 2018.

The Orange Order announced the news about one hour ago.

It said simply this: “The thoughts and prayers of all at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland are with the family and friends of the late Rt Wor Bro George Chittick, who passed away after a long battle with illness.”

Linfield FC likewise issued a statement saying that “records with sadness the passing today of lifelong supporter and senior club member George Chittick”.

It added: “The deepest sympathy of everyone at Linfield FC is extended to George’s family circle at this very sad time.”