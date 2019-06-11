Tournament and fun day in Callum’s memory

A football tournament and fun day in memory of Lurgan youngster Callum Morrow takes place later this month to raise money for the NI Air Ambulance.

Callum (8) was killed in a crash on the Aughnacloy Road near Banbridge in July last year.

His father, Stephen Brennan and little brother James were also injured in the crash as was a woman in another car involved in the collision.

Son of Mandy Morrow, Callum, from Garland Avenue in Lurgan, he was a member of Lurgan Celtic Football Club.

He was a popular and talented member of the Under 8 team and won a number of awards.

The football tournament in his memory will take place on June 22 from 10am to 2pm at Lurgan Town Arena.

It is open to teams of Under 9s (Born 2010) and it’s £40 entry per team.

The fun day will include an inflatable fun zone, face painters and more.

Proceeds from the day will go to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

For more detail of the day contact Neil on 0770 4463 435 or see twitter.com/lurganceltic

Callum was a pupil at Carrick Primary School and just weeks before his death made his First Confession and his First Holy Communion in St Paul’s Church, Lurgan.

He was sports mad - a fervent Liverpool supporter and played soccer with the Lurgan Celtic grassroots team who provided a Guard of Honour for his funeral.

He loved his Play Station and he also loved reading. His favourite author was David Walliams.

A boy with lots of ambition, he wanted to be a marine biologist.

Callum’s little six-year-old brother James, his arm in a sling, joined other young children to help carry offertory gifts to the altar during the Requiem Mass.