Traffic alert: Fallen tree causes disruption

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that a fallen tree approximately two miles from Gilford, Co Down, on the Lurgan Road, is causing disruption to traffic this afternoon.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

-

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

-

Illegal drugs, worth £100,000, found by PSNI Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.