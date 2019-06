Long tailbacks have occurred as the emergency services deal with an accident in a Co Armagh town.

Traffic is at an almost standstill and police are operating a contraflow system in Lurgan.

Paramedics from the NI Ambulance Service are attending people after an accident on the Lough Road and Garland Avenue junction.

Eyewitnesses say there are long tailbacks and police are operating a contraflow system between Annesborough and William St.