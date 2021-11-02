Tragic and much-loved dog dies ‘from fright’ during Halloween fireworks celebrations

Sandra Hull, 52, from Maghaberry in Co Down, was holding precious Ollie in her arms on Sunday (october 31) when he passed.

In a post on Facebook (on November 1) her husband Jeff said: “Absolutely heartbroken - Ollie suffer a massive heart attack last night when having a seizure caused by the noise of fireworks.

“No one really seems to understand that small animals are petrified by sudden noise.

“This this amazing wee chap was playing with his ball at 5.30pm last night and was in Sandra’s arms taking his last breath at 6.45pm.

“Meet you at the rainbow bridge. Some day I know you’ll be waiting for us.”

Sandra added: “I was really not expecting this to happen at all. We live in a kind of rural location.

“Ollie was a well controlled epileptic and what happened just set him off.

“I do not even remember Halloween last year as it had no impact on him.

He was the most spoilt dog in the world and he got us through a lot of things.

“My son was not here when he died so he had to be told about it which was terrible.”

She added: “Ollie followed me everywhere. I am not sure how I will live without him now.”

In a later post on Facebook Jeff thanks the countless people who sent their messages of sympathy to them.

“Thanks to everyone that has sent so many thoughtful messages and emails. They have all helped us today getting through the first 24 hours since Olly crossed over.

“He was only 18 months old and Epileptic and he was so special. We always knew that something so precious was only on loan to us but never knew just how short that may be.

“Today we said goodbye and as we drove home a giant rainbow formed over our house.

“Rest easy little one you changed our lives.”

One of the many messages sent to the family says: “I’m so sorry your poor little fur baby is gone. My own dog was terrified for hours on end trembling beside me. We need to organise to push for ban on these horrible things. This should not be happening.”

