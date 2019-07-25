Tragic GAA player Ryan Mahoney died ‘way before his time,’ funeral told

The death of 17-year-old Ryan Mahoney in a horror road crash has left a rural Co Tyrone community in a state of shock, mourners at his funeral heard today.

The young GAA player died following a two-vehicle collision on the Clanabogan Road in Omagh on Sunday.

Ryan’s funeral Mass was held today at St Macartan’s Church, in his home village of Augher.

Parish Priest Canon Noel McGahan said Ryan had been taken “way before his time”.

He added: “We are all here to support his parents, his brother and sisters, his grandmother, his wider family and his many friends. Ryan’s parents and family grieve his tragic loss, his many friends ask ‘why? and our community is in shock at Ryan’s sudden death as a result of a road traffic accident.

“All of this is natural and human. As a people of faith we offer our hope in the Risen Christ, we accompany them with our prayers and we all share in the radiant love and generous mercy of God at this time. We entrust Ryan to the Lord.”

Following the funeral service, Ryan was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

A family notice read: “Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brother, sisters, grandmother, niece, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle and friends.”

Ryan played for Gael Naomh Padraig, which is a combined underage team involving his own club Augher St Macartans and neighbouring Clogher Eire Og.

Paying tribute to Ryan, Clogher Eire Og said they were “devastated” to hear about his untimely death.

“He brought fun, laughter and devilment wherever he went. He was a great team mate and even better friend,” the club added.

“Our thought and prayers are with his family, friends, all members of Augher St Macartans GAC and the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

Ryan’s former school, St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley, also expressed sadness following his sudden death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school said: “All at St Ciaran’s deeply regret the sad news of the untimely passing of our former pupil Ryan Mahoney and offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends. St Ciaran, pray for him.”

Ryan was a passenger in a black Audi which was struck in a head on collision with a white Mercedes.

Three other people, a male and two females, who were in the Audi were taken to hospital along with the female driver of the other vehicle. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.