Tribute paid to magnificent Billy Davis

Tribute has been paid to a well known and respected figure in Lurgan business and sporting circles following his sudden passing.

William Robert (Billy) Davis passed away at his home in Irwin Drive, Lurgan on Wednesday (April 17).

Mr Davis had for many years worked as an insurance broker from his business at Union Street in the town.

He was also a well known figure in Mid-Ulster football as a founder, long serving committee member and former player with Oxford United.

Mr Davis was the dearest husband of the late Rosemary, beloved father of Patrick and Julie, father in law of Karen and Keith also a much loved Granda Billy of Niamh, Rachel, Rebekah, Natasha, Tirzah and Zipporah.

Funeral will take place from his late home on Friday at 12 noon with committal following in Lurgan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of Marie Curie c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.

Oxford Sunnyside FC paid this tribute to Mr Davis: “It is with deep regret to hear the sudden passing of our club’s founder, secretary and our dear friend Billy Davis.

“Without this magnificent man our Oxford Sunnyside facility wouldn’t exist.

“Our Oxford Sunnyside family would like to offer our deepest sympathy to his family and family circle through this very difficult time.”