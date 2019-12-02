Tributes paid to Abbie Nummy as rural community left in shock at news of her passing

A local councillor has told of the "sorrow within the community" after the shock death of Abbie Nummy.

UUP representative for Newry, Mourne & Down District Council, Councillor David Taylor, in a statement, said: "The family are obviously heartbroken at losing their daughter Abbie and there is also great sorrow within the community locally.

Abbie Nummy

"The Nummy family are well known and highly respected within the local area."

“My thoughts and prayers are with Abbie’s parents, her brother and sister and entire family circle as they endure their grief at this extremely sad time and I hope they are all provided with God’s Richest Blessing in the difficult days which lie ahead.”

