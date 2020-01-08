Tributes paid to ex-UUP councillor Helen Harding

Tributes have been paid to former chairperson of Moyle District Council, Helen Harding, who died on Tuesday.

A councillor for the Ballycastle area, Ms Harding represented the Ulster Unionist Party at Moyle Council between 1993 and 2011.

One of the 77-year-old’s key roles was the formation of a ‘twinning’ arrangement between Moyle and Pourrieres in France.

She served on several council committees, including the road safety committee and the twinning association.

Former Moyle councillor Monica Digney said on social media: “I am so very sorry to hear of Helen’s death, when we were in council she was always friendly, my deepest sympathy to her family, RIP Helen.”

Moyle Council disappeared in the re-organisation of local government.

Ms Harding’s funeral will be held in Ramoan Presbyterian Church, Moyarget, on Thursday.

A notice on the Funeral Times website said: ‘Harding, January 7th 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Helen, late of Leabank Private Nursing Home, Ballycastle, dearly loved mother of Heather Quinton, husband Shane, son David Ross, wife Nicola, grandchildren Jordan and Mitchell, son Alastair, wife Marie and grandchild Tiona.

‘Family flowers only, please. Funeral Service in Ramoan Presbyterian Church, Moyarget on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.’