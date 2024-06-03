Fiachra Ó Faoláin.

Tributes have been paid online after the tragic death of Fiachra O Faolain who it is understood entered Carrick Lough in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.

A post from the Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club said they were devastated ‘to hear today of the passing of our former underage player Fiachra Ó Faoláin’.

‘Our Committee, members, players & coaches - who mentored Fiachra are saddened by this tragic news.

‘Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to his parents Club Members, Sponsors & Supporters Fiona & Shane, his twin sister Dearbhla, our former player Dáithí & current player Dualtách, fellow camogs Roisín & Méabh and the entire Ó Faoláin & Gildernew families.

‘Your Club is lost for words.

‘We are with you all at this difficult time & share in your grief.

‘A Mhuire na nGael gui ar a anam usal.’

A post from Fiachra’s uncle, Colm Gildernew, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra Ó Faoláin after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra’s mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisín, Méabh, Dáithí and Dualtách and the wider Ó Faoláin and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.

"Fiachra was a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.

"On behalf of Fiachra’s family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support.

"As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time.