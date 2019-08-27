Tributes paid to former Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/08/2018'Marty Quinn attends the Funeral on Tuesday.'The funeral of former Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin took place at St Gerard's in north Belfast then paused at Solitude football ground. 'Hundreds turned out for the service which is being held at St Gerard's Catholic Church in north Belfast.''The 58 year-old died suddenly while on holiday in Spain earlier this month. He led Cliftonville to eight trophies in four seasons including two league titles.'Photo Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press