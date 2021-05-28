Tributes paid to former councillor Olive Whitten

Olive Whitten.

UUP Chairman, Danny Kennedy, paid tribute to Mrs Whitten MBE who passed away following illness.

Mr Kennedy described Mrs Whitten as an outstanding party stalwart who had served for many years as Honorary Secretary to the Newry & Armagh Constituency Association as well as acting as Election Agent to various Party candidates over many elections.

Mrs Whitten also served two terms as an Ulster Unionist representative on Armagh City and District Council.

Expressing his sincere sympathy to her family and friends, Mr Kennedy said:

“I will remember Olive with great fondness for her hard work and dedication to and on behalf of the party, but also for her many personal acts of kindness and encouragement over the years.

“Olive was a great friend and colleague and I am deeply grieved at her passing.

“I offer my sincere sympathy to her sisters and family circle at this sad and difficult time.”

Former Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson also paid tribute to Mrs Whitten, who was his election agent when he was elected as the MP for Newry & Armagh in 1983.

Mr Nicholson said: “I would like to pay tribute to a great Ulster Unionist lady. Olive Whitten worked tirelessly for the Ulster Unionist Party all her life and was the Secretary of the Newry & Armagh Unionist Association for many years.

“She was my election agent when we won the Newry & Armagh seat in 1983. Olive was also a longstanding councillor for the Orchard area and was a magnificent representative for the Unionist people. I would like to send my condolences to her family and many friends.”

The Chair of the Newry & Armagh Ulster Unionist Association, Cllr Sam Nicholson, said: “We are all very saddened to hear of the passing of the former Secretary of our Association and Orchard Councillor Olive Whitten. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time. She was a stalwart of Ulster Unionism in the constituency of Newry & Armagh and will be missed by many in Ulster Unionism and beyond.”

Mrs Whitten was also a leading light in the Women’s Orange Lodge and was a former Grand Mistress of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland.

She had a keen interest in Ulster Scots culture, particularly Scottish dancing.

Mrs Whitten passed away on May 26, peacefully at Mahon Hall Care Home, Portadown.

Formerly of Fernagreevagh Road, Loughgall she was the wife of the late Errol and sister of Isobel, Barbara and the late Nancy.

Her funeral service takes place in Armagh Road Presbyterian Church Portadown today (Friday, May 28) at 2pm (social distancing rules apply) followed by interment in Loughgall Old Churchyard.

No flowers by request. Donations if desired by card via www.josephpootsfuneraldirectors.com (Tributes and Donations) or by cheque /postal order payable to Armagh Road Presbyterian Church c/o Joseph Poots and Son 42-44 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.

