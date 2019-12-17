Tributes paid to Westlink collision victim- ‘a much loved son’

Emotional tributes have been paid to Ben Lowry (20) following his tragic death after a road traffic collision on the Westlink at the weekend.

Mr Lowry, from Mossley, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 15 after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Police confirmed Mr Lowry was the pedestrian.

Ben Lowry was a skilled angler.

He was the much loved son of Brian and Erna and devoted brother of Ryan.

Ben, who worked as a bricklayer, was a lifelong member of the Three Mile Water Conservation and Angling Association.

Paying tribute in an online post, a spokesperson for the association said: “It is with deep regret that we learn of the tragic passing of lifelong club member Ben Lowry. Ben progressed through the junior ranks, fast becoming a very skilled angler and well respected member. He will be sorely missed by us all.”

Speaking to the Times, Chairman of the Three Mile Water Conservation and Angling Association, Andy Moore said: “Ben had been in the club from his early teens and was always involved with our events.

“He was involved in conservation as well as competing in events to raise funds for charity.

“Ben was an inspirational member of the club. So much so, we created the Club Member of the Year award and Ben was the first winner. Ben had also won the Mayor’s Trophy, not long after he had started fishing. He was up against experienced anglers, but through great effort, he won the award.

“We are a close knit family club and members will be at his funeral to pay our respects. Ben’s passing has left a big hole. He was a friend to everyone.”

A funeral service will be held in Roselawn Crematorium on Saturday, December 21 at 2pm.