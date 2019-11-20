Tributes to former principal Norman Dickson

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of a Co Armagh primary school, Norman Dickson.

Mr Dickson, who had been principal of Clounagh Junior High School, passed away last Thursday, November 4.

The school’s governors, principal and staff voiced sadness at the news. Chairperson, David Blevins said: “Mr Dickson served for 42 years as a teacher, head of department, vice principal and principal. We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to his wife Hazel, their family and friends at this difficult time.”

From Mullavilly, Tandragee, he was the loving husband of Hazel and devoted father of Sarah-Louise, father-in-law of Niall and a much loved grandpa of Ross and Toby.

His Funeral Service took place in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday followed by interment in Seagoe Cemetery.