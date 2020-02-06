Tributes to Francie Brolly, ex-Sinn Fein MLA who turned against party

A prominent republican who turned against his old Sinn Fein comrades will be remembered as an “intellectual powerhouse” of anti-abortion politics, according to one of his party colleagues.

Anne McCloskey was speaking after it emerged this morning that Francie Brolly – a musician, GAA figure, ex-teacher and former Sinn Fein MLA from Dungiven – had died at his home.

Francie Brolly in 2013

He and his wife Anne (also formerly a Sinn Fein member, and an ex-mayor of Limavady) both quit the party and went on to help found Aontu in 2019 as a pro-life republican alternative to Sinn Fein.

Mr Brolly had been interviewed by this reporter a number of times, and always made clear his disdain for his former party.

He was twice elected MLA for East Londonderry In 2003 and 2007), but described his time as a Sinn Fein MLA “a horrible experience; six years of absolute nonsense, listening to all sorts of rubbish”.

Francie Brolly

He had been pressed by the News Letter about how he reconciled his fierce anti-abortion stance with the last few decades of physical force republicanism.

He said that the issues are “not comparable”.

In the case of “an IRA man killing a soldier, or a soldier killing an IRA man... they both know what they’re doing – they’re adults, they can think... But to kill an innocent baby in the womb, I think that’s inexcusable in any man’s language”.

Anne and Francie Brolly

Mr Brolly was a former internee, who says he was detained six months after the Claudy bombings of July 1972 which killed nine people, and held for two years.

He was also arrested in 2005 (while still an MLA) and held overnight in relation to the triple bombing – an attack which he described the bombings as “appalling”.

He said he did not personally know the perpetrators.

As recently as January 18, Mr Brolly (aged 82 at the time of the article) spoke to the News Letter to praise a parish priest who had banned Sinn Fein from his church property.

One of his children, Joe, later came to public prominence himself as a barrister and GAA player and pundit.

Dr McCloskey, a Londonderry-based GP who holds a seat for Aontu on Derry City and Strabane District Council, said Mr Brolly died in his bed. She believes it was in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“He was in his 80s, and any time you went to his house he was outside, cutting wood or hauling stuff,” she said.

“He had a searing intellect but spoke his truth very quietly. He was a his grandson’s confirmation yesterday [Wednesday] and he had a ball. Hopefully that’s the last memories his family will have of him.

“He and Anne were joined at the hip, shoulder, and head – two wonderful people who devoted their entire lives to their community and church.”

The Brollys were “the intellectual powerhouse behind a lot of what we [Aontu] did”.

She does not know the cause of death, but said: “He died in bed, with his wife’s arm around him. There’s worse ways of dying. He’ll be sorely missed. We need people like him.”

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein president, said: “I want to extend my deepest condolences, and those of Sinn Féin, to the family and friends of Francie Brolly who has passed away.

“Francie was a committed and dedicated Irish Republican.

“He was a fine political representative, a campaigner and a musician, and his passing will be deeply felt in his native Dungiven and further afield.

“My deepest sympathies go to Francie’s wife Anne, their children Joe, Proinnsías, Conal, Áine and Nollaig, the wider family and to Francie’s neighbours and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Michaela Boyle, Sinn Fein mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “I worked alongside Francie Brolly in the Assembly for a number of years and news of his death today has come as a real shock to me.

“Francie was a committed republican who played a significant role in Irish politics throughout his career.

“He was a true Irishman with a genuine love for the Irish language, music, sport and culture that he shared and enjoyed with the wider community across Co Derry. Strong in his beliefs, Francie was committed to family life and working for the better of the entire community in East Derry and beyond.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and my sincere condolences go out to Anne and the Brolly family at this sad time.”

The funeral will be at St Patrick’s, Dungiven, at 1pm on Saturday, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.