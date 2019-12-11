Tributes to 'larger than life' NI footballer Jerry Thompson who died suddenly

Tributes have been flooding in for a talented NI footballer who has passed away suddenly aged just 24.

Gerard (Jerry) Thompson had been playing for Carrick Rangers but previously had played for Portadown FC and Larne FC.

It is understood Mr Thompson, from North Belfast, died on Tuesday.

His former club Portadown described the news as 'devastating'.

A statement on their Facebook page said: "Our deepest sympathies go to Jerry’s family and friends and all in Irish League circles at this sad time.

"A lovely guy who was an immensely popular figure at Shamrock Park and a fantastic footballer. The world is a poorer place without him."

His current club Carrick Rangers issued a statement saying the club is 'saddened by the very untimely sudden passing earlier today of our friend and player Gerard Thompson'.

"Jerry Thompson was man of the match as Carrick Rangers beat Institute on Saturday.

“Gerard, or Jerry as he was more affectionately known, joined the Club earlier this season and became an instant hit with his teammates and our supporters.

“He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our club.

“Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry’s family and friends at this difficult and sad time. Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army. #JT21.”

Carrick manager Niall Currie tweeted: “Forever u will be in my heart young man. An absolute pleasure to have from day one. My heart is broken.”

The Irish Football Association said it is 'deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carrick Rangers FC player Jerry Thompson'.

"Our thoughts and condolences are very much with Jerry’s family, friends, everyone connected to Carrick and his former clubs at this time."