Tributes to the respected former Northern Ireland coroner John Leckey, who has died aged 72

Former senior coroner, John Leckey, who has died aged 72

In a statement, the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was “deeply saddened” by Mr Leckey’s passing.

The former coroner, 72, served for more than 30 years presiding over inquests.

He retired in October 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John presided over a significant number of complex and contentious inquests during his time in office including the inquest into the Omagh bombing,” Sir Declan said.

“His courteous manner was respected by families and those who appeared before him.

“John’s book on Coroner’s Law and Practice in Northern Ireland was a much respected and valuable source for coroners and practitioners alike.

“He will be missed by his colleagues in the Judiciary and those who worked closely with him over the years in the Coroners Service.

“I would like to extend our sympathy to his wife Janet and his sons Peter and Simon.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly also paid tribute, saying: “His sensitive handling of inquests, including into the Omagh bombing, brought great comfort to families at a very trying and distressing time. His courteous manner during his career won him praise from many quarters.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry