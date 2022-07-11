Twelfth 2022 WEATHER: Little to complain about over marching season - Mercury to hit 25 °C today and 20 °C on July 12

The sun is set to split the trees today in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office with temperatures set to stay around 25 °C in Belfast - with cooler temperatures of 19/20 °C further out.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth cautioned ladies “not to plan their wardrobe for July 12th based on the temperatures today”, as it is not going to be as good.

She added that July 12 “will not be as humid” with “fresher air coming down after the rain clears through”.

Tonight will see a dry and warm evening but thicker cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards overnight.

It is set to be a breezy and very mild night with a minimum temperature 15 °C.

And July 12th will be a “mostly cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain”.

It will have “drier and brighter conditions reaching western counties later in the morning then spreading to all parts in the afternoon”.

The temperature will feel cooler with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

“In short, Tuesday is going to have a much cloudier start than today,” said Ms Shuttleworth.

“Today saw a bright start across Northern Ireland, but tomorrow it will be a cooler day with Belfast staying around 18 degrees and further out around 14/15 degrees Celsius.

I”t will feel much cooler than it has in the past few days.

“With the cloudy start we will see some rain over higher ground. It will clear up in the afternoon and evening when it will be much drier and brighter with sunshine.”

Tomorrow will not feel as humid. There will be fresher air coming down after the rain clears through.

Meanwhile Wednesday - July 13 - will see “a mix of sunny spells and showers”.

“The wind will be quite light and it will be pleasant enough in the sunshine,” she added. “Again the temperatures will be close to 20 degrees in places close to Belfast.”

The news comes as PA news reports that Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.

The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

“In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

“But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

“So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

“It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night.”

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.