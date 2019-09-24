Two deaths in student area in two weeks is a 'terrible tragedy'

Condolences have been expressed after the sudden death of a woman in south Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report about the sudden death of a woman in the Cromwell Road area yesterday (Monday).

"The death is not being treated as suspicious," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman.

“This is a terrible tragedy and an unspeakable loss for her family and friends.

“This second death of a student in the Holylands in two weeks should spur all those with a duty of care to our student population to look again at how they are fulfilling their responsibilities."

The south Belfast MLA added: "I have spent much time in the Holylands and Lower Ormeau over the past ten days as students return to the area and am convinced much more must be done to ensure the wellbeing of our student body.

“Last week, after meeting Queen’s University, Belfast to discuss the challenges surrounding the return of students, I urged the two big universities to convene an emergency forum on this issue. I reiterate that call today.”