Two die after tragic NI weekend road traffic collisions

Police have confirmed that two people have died after horror NI road collisions.

Earlier today police confirmed that an 88-year-old man died after a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Frosses Road, Ballymoney on Friday, 8th November.



Inspector Anderson said: “Daniel Louden, 88, who was from the Ballymoney area, was taken to hospital following the collision which occurred at approximately 8am on Friday. He sadly passed away in hospital yesterday evening (Saturday 9th November).



“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and we are keen to hear from witnesses, or anyone travelling along the Frosses Road between 7:30am and 8am on Friday, 8th November. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 296 of 08/11/19.”



Meanwhile, PSNI also confirmed that a female pedestrian in her 40s involved in a road traffic collision has also died.

Ambulance

They said the woman had been involved in a single vehicle collision on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey on Friday (8th November).



Sergeant Wright said: "The woman, aged in her forties, sadly passed away in hospital yesterday afternoon (Saturday, 9th November) following the collision on the Shore Road at approximately 6:50am.



"Police continue to appeal for anyone who was on the Shore Road, close to the Regional College at the time of the collision, or who may have captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to call police on 101 quoting reference number 259 08/11/19.”

