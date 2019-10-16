Tyrone man ‘excited’ after penning songs for new gangster film

A Cookstown musician has penned four songs for the new gangster film Lucas and Albert which recently received its world premiere in London.

Thirty-nine-year-old Denver McCord who has been playing and gigging since he was 16 attended the event in The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square, said, “It’s a dream come true.”

Lucas and Albert is a black comedy/thriller/gangster about two aging hit men with plenty of twists and turns to engage the audience.

Denver wrote four songs - ‘Real Eyes’, ‘Sparkle & Fade’, ‘Get Your Act Together’ and ‘Come Home’, all of which have been selected for the soundtrack.

The movie stars James Osborne and AG Longhurst along with cameos from John Altman, Michael McKell, Kim Taylforth, Sidney Livingstone and Robert Putt.

“This is without doubt the proudest and most exciting announcement I have ever made in my life,” he said.

“Anyone who knows me will know that my passion in life is music and film so to have these two come together is a dream come true.

“To hear my songs in such a beautifully shot, edited and directed film was breathtaking and to see my name on IMDB and the closing credits has been a completely mindblowing experience.”

Denver started in the music business as a teenager, forming the rock band called ‘Novice’.

In 2002 the band won the Northern Ireland Battle of the Bands competition.

Novice broke up in 2012 which led him to record a debut solo album ‘Confessions, Questions & Tales’ which was released in 2015.

The album was recorded at Einstein Studio by Frankie McClay and all the tracks were written and produced by the Cookstown man.

Denver said he couldn’t thank everyone enough for their support and encouragement over the years.

He continued: “I really cannot thank everyone enough for all the overwhelming support, likes and loves, comments, messages, phone calls and stopping with me to congratulate me on the exciting news.

“Director Darren S Cook has also confirmed that ‘big news about the official release of Lucas & Albert will be announced in the coming weeks as we are currently in talks with distributors and Netflix’.”

Over the summer Denver’s previous single How Long (‘til I See You Again) charted at Number 23 on Australian Radio Station Banks Radio Australia.

His musical interests are extremely varied from Punk Rock, Classic Rock, Grunge, Country & Blues - influences that show and shine through on his album Confessions, Questions & Tales.

He is currently working on new material and an album which will be released in early 202o.

His music is available to purchase and stream on all digital formats including Spotify and Apple Music.

An official music video for his latest single Come Home will be released in November on Youtube.

He will be performing a solo acoustic set supporting Irish Pearl Jam Tribute Band Pearl Jem at Empire Music Hall, Belfast, on Saturday, November 9. Tickets are on sale now.