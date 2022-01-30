U2 share acoustic rendition of Sunday Bloody Sunday on 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday events in Londonderry
U2's Bono and Edge took to Twitter to reprise their song
The stripped-back performance was of one of the band's most popular songs and includes alternate lyrics in the final verse.
Sunday Bloody Sunday was included on U2's third album War in 1983 and is one of their most frequently performed live songs.
