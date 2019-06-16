UK Pipe Band Championships: Irish bands clean up at wet and miserable Lurgan

Lurgan Park hosted the second of the season’s RSPBA major championships when the United Kingdom contest took place on Saturday on what can only be described as a wet and miserable day.

I have no doubt that the crowds were down however the attendance was much better that I would have expected although it was difficult to tell particularly in the early part of the day as many sought refuge from the elements in gazebos, the tree-lined avenue or the beer tent.

The platform party as the day reached its finale

It has to be said that this venue is very capable of hosting this prestigious contest and the council’s overall arrangements seemed to be very good but you cannot legislate for the weather with ground conditions underfoot being extremely poor despite the efforts of the council staff..

The weather conditions led to the finale being restricted to centre bands with pipe majors and lead drummers representing each band.

The Chieftain of the Day was the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Mealla Campbell who was resplendent in highland dress for the occasion.

While the weather and conditions were poor the results from an Irish point of view couldn’t have been better.

Muddy conditions underfoot made for a difficult day for both bands and spectators

Each of the six adult grades was won by an Irish band with St Laurence O’Toole, Closkelt, St Mary’s Derrytrasna, McNeillstown, Augharan and Carlow all claiming UK titles in their respective grades, while Best Corps of Drums titles went to St Laurence O’Toole, St Mary’s Derrytrasna, Tullylagan and Carlow.

Our drum majors were also in tip-top form winning the majority of the prizes with the three titles going to Emma Barr (Adult), Jamie Cupples (Juvenile) and Louis Anderson (Junior).

RESULTS

Grade 1:1st St Laurence O’Toole [also Drums], 2nd Field Marshal Montgomery, 3rd Inveraray & District, 4th Scottish Power, Boghall & Bathgate, 6th Police Scotland Fife.

These drummers took advantage of a rare break in the clouds

Grade 2:1st Closkelt, 2nd Ravara, 3rd Manorcunningham, 4th McKenzie Caledonian, 5th Royal Burgh of Annan, 6th Buchan Petersen. Best Corps of Drums: Kilcoman Distillery Isle of Islay.

Grade 3A: 1st St Mary’s Derrytrasna [also Best Drums], 2nd St Joseph’s Clondalkin, 3rd Battlehill, 4th The Highlanders [4 Scots], 5th Matt Boyd Memorial, 6th Concorde [Netherlands].

Grade 3B: 1st McNeillstown, 2nd Tullylagan [also Best Drums], 3rd Major Sinclair Memorial, 4th Milngavie, 5th Oban High School, 6th Ayr Pipe Band Society.

Grade 4A:1st Augharan, 2nd Cullybackey, 3rd Glenrothes& District, 4th Arklow, 5th Gransha, 6th Kildoag. Best Corps of Drums: McDonald Memorial.

Closkelt claimed the Grade 2 title

Grade 4B: 1st Carlow [also Best Drums], 2nd Strathendrick, 3rd Broughshane & District, 4th Mountjoy, 5th Syerla & District, 6th Camelon & District.

Juvenile:1st Dollar Academy. Best Corps of Drums: George Watson’s College.

Novice Juvenile A: 1st Dollar Academy . Best Corps of Drums: George Watson’s College.

Novice Juvenile B:1st Lochgelly High School. Best Corps of Drums: Preston Lodge High School.

Drum Majors

Adult: 1st Emma Barr, 2nd David Brownlee, 3rd Geertjan Van Rooij, 4th Lauren Hanna, 5th Andrea McKeown Gibson. 6th Liam Renton.

Juvenile: 1st Jamie Cupples, 2nd Kara Gilmour, 3rd Rachel Lowry, 4th Abigail Wenlock, 5th Jason Nicholl, 6th Kathy Hunter.

Junior: 1st Louis Anderson, 2nd Benjamin Walker, 3rd Leanne Crooks, 4th Louise Smiton, Carys Graham, 6th Rachel McCann.