UK Pleasure Boys XXL

In a video posted on their TikTok account on March 10 responding to those who “supported” them when videos of the strippers in the Devenish Complex appeared on social media, they say: “This video is to thank everyone from Belfast for all the memes, all the skits it is a massive thank you because all the support and the love is just overwhelming and we are really happy with the way it has gone.

"So now we now want to run a competition for the rest of the UK, so that is England, Wales and Scotland to see if you can match the level of devotion we have seen from Northern Ireland so send in the memes and skits, whatever you are making and we will draw some random winners and there will be tickets to shows, flights, trains whatever is needed we will cover that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pleasure Boys competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So that means make your TikTok’s, snapchats, instagrams whatever we will go the whole 10 miles to get you here and come party with us...”

And in a message posted on UK PLeasureBoys TikTok, they say: “The imagination from our visit in Belfast has been outstanding.

"Now for the rest of the UK - come up with best memes , Skits etc and tag us in them.

"The prize: 2 VIP tickets to any UK PLEASUREBOYS tour show, plus travel, drinks , hotel etc plus you get to party with us after the show.