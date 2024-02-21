Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Woodward admitted that they have “several dates we are planning on coming back on” but they are "still being arranged now and will be announced at the end of the week”.

Mr Woodward, a former dancer said: “We are going to appear in quite a few areas in Northern Ireland and southern Ireland”.

UK Pleasure Boys from Facebook page

And he admitted that the men “didn’t realise” the shock value of their performance as it is “just did what we normally do, but they saw the end was different with everyone storming the stage”.

He said they have even had to turn down bookings in Northern Ireland.

"We have been inundated but we are having to turn people down because you can’t have the show going on in the same area, a ten mile radius, because it is not really fair.

“Venues want a bit more exclusivity to,” he added.

“You can’t put a price on that publicity,” he said.

Mr Woodward said that the group “have been to Northern Ireland before, but we never had anything like this”.

"The show is a little bit different now though,” he said.

"We have been to the Devenish before, in 2015 and there was one after that as well. But we have moved on as we used to have one guy ‘reveal’, maybe two, but back then there were no mobile phones.

"Now, the footage of this is what sends it off,” he added.

"I do find that Ireland in general, with the rules you have going on there, is a good 15 years behind where we are here in terms of what you accept.

"Over here our show is absolutely nothing. We are at the top end of the game, but it is a standard thing that would happen throughout the UK.”

Mr Woodward added that he and the men “didn’t realise the significance of the flag” at the show.

"We wouldn’t have a clue about that, otherwise it wouldn’t have been brought,” he said.

"It was one of our guys who brought it. None of us realised the area we were in to have a flag like that. It was only in the interviews we did afterwards that it came up.