The story was published as an exclusive by Politico London Editor, Alex Wickham, in the early hours of Friday morning.

What will happen when Queen Elizabeth II dies?

D-Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen's private secretary will telephone the prime minister and the privy council to officially inform them of the monarch's passing, say Politico.

Politico state the day the Queen passes away will be referred to as "D-Day" and the following days will be called "D+1" and "D+2" up to the day of the funeral.

Flags at Whitehall in London will be lowered to half-mast.

The Northern Ireland Assembly and the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales will adjourn say Politico.

Parliament will be recalled if it is in recess.

The official royal family website will change to an all black landing page with details confirming the death of the monarch.

Politico also reported that the Queen's funeral will be held 10 days after her death.

A national minute's silence will be observed.

The Ministry of Defence will organise gun salutes throughout the UK.

The prime minister will meet with the new king and then at 6.00pm King Charles will address the nation.

D-Day +1

King Charles will be confirmed as the new monarch, revealed Politico.

King Charles' proclamation will be read out at St. James’ Palace and the Royal Exchange in the City of London

D-Day+2

Politico say the Queen's coffin will return to Buckingham Palace.

There are contingency plans in place should the monarch pass away in either in Sandringham or Balmoral.

King Charles' proclamation will be read in Northern Ireland as well as in Scotland and Wales.

D-Day+3

Politico state King Charles will embark upon a tour of the United Kingdom starting with a visit to the Scottish parliament and a service at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

D-Day+4

King Charles will arrive in Northern Ireland where he will visit Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

D-Day+5

The Queen's coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster where the monarch will lie in state for three days, say Politico.

D-Day+6 to D-Day+9

The coffin will be in the middle of Westminster Hall which will be open for 23 hours each day for three days.

King Charles will travel to Wales on D-Day+7 to receive another motion of condolence at the Welsh parliament and attend a service at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

D-Day+10

The Queen's state funeral will, according to Politico, take place in Westminster Abbey.

At midday, a two minute's silence will be observed in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.