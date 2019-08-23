Ulster Grand Prix (UGP) organisers respond to questions over spending ‘Cash ‘was spent on safety’

The organisers of the Ulster Grand Prix (UGP) have strenuously denied suggestions that any funding intended for racetrack safety was used for other purposes.

Responding to a BBC report – that only £25,000 of a £255,000 government grant was spent on safety bales – UGP officials said a range of other upgrades were carried out that “have facilitated safety improvements”.

Yesterday, the BBC said it understood that money allocated to improve safety “was used by the UGP to refurbish a club house and build facilities, including a shower and toilet block”.

However, race organiser Geoff Wilson told the News Letter that all of the UGP proposals, regarding both on-track and off-track safety improvements, were approved by the Stormont department.

“All has been above board and all has been extremely clear and laid out in terms of what we were seeking the funding for. That included the updating of the track, that included finishing off the David Wood building and a whole range of other things, and every single one had a safety element to it,” he said.

In a subsequent statement, clerk of the course Noel Johnston said: "The Ulster Grand Prix adhered to a rigorous application process which was subject to government scrutiny before we received the funding to carry out improvements at Dundrod."

Mr Johnston added: “Every effort is made by the UGP organisers to make the event as safe as possible for competitors and spectators. Risk assessments are carried out each year and improvements are constantly being put in place to enhance track safety.”