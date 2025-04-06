Ulster Orchestra season: Fiona Monbet brings flavours of Paris as jazz meets classical

Fiona Monbet brought her jazz quartet to the Ulster Hall on Friday night

​When a concert is titled ‘April in Paris’ it is tempting to think of the jazz standard with the same title by the Count Basie Band in the famous orchestration by ‘Wild’ Bill Davis.

Last Friday the ‘April in Paris’ concert in the packed Ulster Hall by the Ulster Orchestra and Fiona Monbet’s remarkably talented quartet was very different as it explored the connections between jazz and classical music.

One of the best examples of this was George Gershwin’s evergreen 1924 composition ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ as a commission from the band leader Paul Whiteman.

Fiona Monbet’s musical adventure in this genre was therefore nothing new, but it had an immediacy and a freshness of its own that provided an evening of memorable music-making.

The first half was devoted to her composition ‘Faubourg 23’ which was an emotional and musical tour of Paris.

April in Paris itself can be enchanting, as this writer discovered for himself many years ago, but unless you are a resident of that wonderful city it might not be easy to detect the references to certain areas in Monbet’s musical tapestry.

Whatever the symbolism, this was a magical session of outstanding music with the Monbet ensemble and the orchestra truly inspiring, and none more so than the quartet’s extraordinary jazz pianist Auxane Cartigny who was reminiscent of the legendary Canadian jazz pianist and composer Oscar Peterson himself. In fact Monbet wrote ‘Faubourg 23’ specifically for Cartigny “because of his great freedom in all styles”.

Fiona, who apparently spent part of her early life in Bangor, is the daughter of Irish-French parents and is a talented jazz violinist in the style of another legend Stephane Grappelli, but a direct comparison to this icon would be unfair as she is a virtuoso in her own right.

The first half ended with a dazzling duet between Fiona and the orchestra leader Ioana Petcu-Colan which was essentially an Irish jig a la Riverdance.

The second half was devoted to extracts from Fiona’s latest album ‘Maelstrom’ which in her own words is “a testament to emotions we can go through with the idea that everything passes and transforms all the time”.

Again we were privileged to the rare example of a fine classical orchestra combining almost effortlessly with an outstanding jazz quartet.

The performance was enhanced by a striking solo by the young tenor saxophonist Josh Baker from the excellent Ulster Youth Jazz Orchestra, which had given an acclaimed pre-concert performance, and also by the UO trumpeter Russell Bennett who blasted out as good a jazz solo as the Ulster Hall has witnessed in its long history.

Full marks to all concerned, including the UO management, in staging one of the best concerts of the season.